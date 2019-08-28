Man robs Huddle House at gunpoint

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department are searching for a man who robbed a Huddle House clerk at gunpoint last week.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22nd. According to information provided by the Walterboro Police Department, the unknown suspect walked into the restaurant, took an unknown amount of cash, and then fled on foot. Witnesses at the restaurant and victims told officers that a suspect is a white man who was wearing camouflage pants, a black hoodie, and a camouflage mask.

Officers have pictures of the man from the restaurant’s security cameras.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, contact Sgt. Johnson at the Walterboro Police Department at 843-782-1047.

12-year-old refuses to go to school

Law enforcement officers dealt with an incorrigible juvenile on August 21st. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a 56-year-old Walterboro woman told deputies with the sheriff’s office that her 12-year-old granddaughter was refusing to go to school. When deputies contacted the child, the girl said she was going to “take the day off,” a report states. The girl was also disrespectful to her grandmother in the house and was refusing to follow any instructions. The girl is already in the Department of Juvenile Justice’s criminal justice system. The grandmother was told to contact the state’s DJJ and to relay how the girl was acting. No other action was taken.

Woman charged with weed possession

On August 20th, a deputy with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for having a defective taillight. The driver and suspect are identified as a 42-year-old Walterboro woman. She told the deputy she was on the way to her job, located in Hampton County. The deputy stated in his report that he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The woman said there were no drugs in the car, and gave consent for a vehicle search. During that search, the deputy found a fanny pack in the trunk, which contained marijuana. According to the report, there were about 8.43 grams of marijuana, valued at about $80.00. The woman is charged with narcotics possession.

Drunk man tries to drive another man’s car

Deputies were called to a Colleton County house last week when someone tried to take a person’s vehicle and then threw a watermelon at another person who was on the scene. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies were called to an Augusta Highway house on August 20th when someone tried to take the victim’s car without his permission. The suspect was not on scene when the deputy arrived. According to the victim and a witness on the scene, the suspect had been at the victim’s house was drinking heavily. The man asked for a ride. When the victim refused, the suspect got into the victim’s 1998 Lexus and tried to drive it. The man immediately hit a fence in the driveway and couldn’t drive any further. The victim said he wanted to press charges against the suspect for causing damage and for taking the car without permission. While speaking with the female witness, the woman said she watched the suspect get into the victim’s car and try to drive. She also says the suspect threw a watermelon at her, striking her in the stomach. The suspect will be charged with use of a vehicle without the owner’s permission. The man will not be charged with assault for throwing the watermelon, as the woman decided not to press charges.

Wal-Mart trip ends in drug charges

A 38-year-old Walterboro woman is charged with drug violations after a deputy stopped her for having a defective taillight. At the traffic stop, the woman told the deputy that she and the passengers were en route to Wal-Mart. The deputy said the passengers were acting nervous, and the woman said she didn’t know the passengers very well. The deputy then asked to search the vehicle, and the woman gave consent. The deputy then asked for a Walterboro Police Department K-9 to assist him in searching the vehicle. The K-9 alerted a positive indicator on the passenger seat. There, a deputy found a black pouch filled with 15 used hypodermic needles and multiple clear bags. There were also rubber tourniquets inside the bag, along with with a metal spoon, the report states. The substance found in the bag was tested, and it was identified as heroin. The woman is charged with possession of heroin. The passengers were released on scene.

Man violates restraining order

A 25-year-old Walterboro man is accused of violating a restraining order against him by harassing his ex-girlfriend. According to an incident report, the victim called 911 on August 20th and said the man was banging on her door and opening her car door. The woman said there is a restraining order in effect until April of 2020. The man came to her house last week and said he wanted his dog. The man has also been threatening her and calling her repeatedly. The man is known to be armed and lives with his grandmother near Walterboro. The deputy told the victim how to obtain a copy of the incident report, and was told to call law enforcement officers if the man came back. No other action was taken.

Migrant camp assault reported

Law enforcement officers were called to Colleton Medical Center on August 20th to investigate a reported assault. According to an incident report, the male victim told officers that he is in Florida, but came to Colleton recently to work at a migrant camp, located at the former Colleton County middle school in Smoaks. The victim said he was at the migrant camp with several other people, and they all began to drink. The man said an unknown suspect took a beer bottle from his hand and then hit him over the head with it. The victim said the incident was unprovoked. The victim said other people at the migrant farm told him not to call 911, at which point the victim asked another person there for a ride to the hospital. According to the incident report, there is not enough information to warrant an arrest.