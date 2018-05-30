Editorial

Wear a poppy or pledge your kindness, but do something

It’s not just a time for picnics or a reason to go to the beach. Memorial Day is a solemn occasion, a day when our nation reflects upon the sacrifices given so that we may have the luxury of living free.

These are words that are sometimes said with a hollow impact, but we must remember the wars that are fought for us to maintain our daily habits and lifestyles.

It is somewhat sad to think about what we, as a society, tend to do with our freedoms. We boycott and riot and choose not to be patriotic; we sometimes live selfishly or without thought to our neighbor’s needs; and we can even sometimes find ourselves without purpose. But those moments tend to be the “sometimes” of our lives, the small times when we are selfish. On a larger scale, we, as a society, are a giving nation. We help our neighbors in need, we appreciate those who have served our country, and we value the daily freedoms that millions and millions of other people in this world do not have.

On this time near our Memorial Day Holiday, we humbly and respectfully say, “Thank you” to every military servicemen who has pledged his life to serve our nation. We say “thank you” to the wives and husbands and mothers and fathers and children of these people, for you, too, have given great sacrifice on our behalf. We remind ourselves and each other to clean the graves belonging to our dead military men and women: their final resting places should not be forgotten.

And, we will leave you with these words, and ask that you please pledge moments of your life to be grateful, to exercise your freedoms as you see fit, and to say “thank you” to a military.

The words below were written in 1915 by John McCrae, a Canadian soldier, who noticed that red Poppy flowers were the first things to grow in the war-torn battlefields. His poem, “In Flanders Fields,” has become a beloved American reminder of hope beyond the war.

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow,

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow;

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

TO you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.”