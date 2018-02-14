Mack Thomas of Infinger’s Jewelry in Walterboro was recently honored by being appointed to a position on the “Next Generation Advisory Board” of the Independent Jewelers Organization (IJO), according to an announcement by IJO President and CEO Jeff Roberts. “Mack was chosen from among more than 750 retail jeweler members, which says a lot about his leadership abilities, and the confidence the membership as a whole has in him,” Roberts reported. “I’m excited to be working with Mack, as is the rest of the board.” The purpose of this board is to involve and capture ideas and concerns from younger jewelers in IJO who are making a career in the jewelry industry. It will enable to “Millennials” of IJO to share their thoughts and perspectives, and these meetings will occur at each of IJO’s semi-annual conferences. The facilitator of the meetings will then take the Next Generation Advisory Board’s comments back to the IJO Board of Directors from further discussion.

Roberts added, “This board represents the next generation of IJO. They are the future of our industry and I want to ensure, as best i can, that it’s everything they want it to be.”

“We are fortunate to have a really active, involved and supportive Board of Directors,” stated Penny Palmer, IJO’s Director of Member Services. “Composed of nine retail and two vendor members, they act as a liaison between the membership and IJO management, and have contributed a great deal to the betterment of this organization. The seven-member Next Generation Advisory Board enhances even further the communication of ideas, and Mack will be an asset.”

“I’m delighted to have been asked and I’m happy to serve my fellow members in any way I can over the next three years, ” Thomas commented. “IJO has helped our business and it’s an honor to be able to give back to this organization.”

Stop by Infinger’s Jewelry at 212 East Washington Street in Walterboro and personally congratulate Mack on this significant honor.