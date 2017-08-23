Durango Mexican Store

Durango Mexican Store is located in the Ivanhoe Shopping Center. Although the sign over the top of the store still says Tiger Air, it is a thriving store of Mexican style products below.

Isaac De La Cruz along with his wife, Marifer, have owned and operated the store since January 2017. Isaac came to the United States fourteen years ago and has lived in Colleton County for 13 of those years. His brother, José, owns the Sí Senor Mexican Restaurant just two doors down. Isaac said he opened the store to help the Hispanic community in the area and also to introduce the Hispanic culture to others in Colleton County with products from their culture.

Although the store already offers a huge variety of Latino cultured products, in a few months, De La Cruz will be offering select meats and cheeses in the store. They offer weekend specials with store hours ranging from Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. They have one other employee, Nohemi Valdez. Although Isaac and his wife have a little trouble understanding our southern drawl. Nohemi is there to help close the language barrier.

Stop in and take a look around! You many even find some products that you normally buy, but a bit less expensive at Durango Mexican Store.