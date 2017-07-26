Summer Reading Camp ends with a Splash

For Sonia Inabinett, Kristie Long, and Jessica Williams, their summer break has been filled with books, field trips, and lots of reading. These three Reading Facilitators from Colleton County School District applied for a grant in March of this year that allowed second and third graders to participate in a Summer Reading Camp. Camp Administrator Florrie Edwards, along with the three Reading Facilitators, Sonia Inabinett, Kristie Long, and Jessica Williams, all worked together to ensure the success of the Summer Reading Camp. The camp was funded from Title One money, however, these three reading facilitators did not stop there, as their received additional money from the grant for extended activities. “We received $37,000 additional money from the state for extended day activities such as field trips, Art, Music, and P.E. activities,” Long said. The additional money was used to really benefit the students who attended by focusing on the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Camp, which was “Into the Ace.” According to Long, “This year’s theme was Into the Ace, focusing on the Ace Basin right here in our area. Reading and writing workshop instruction took place from 8:00-12:00 every day and extended day activities were until 3:00 pm.” With the Reading Facilitators working with Elementary students throughout the year, they were able to determine the students who would benefit from this grant. “We invited those students who were reading just below grade level and needed that extra push over the summer months so they wouldn’t have that summer slide and drop even lower” Long explained, “Kids who attended camp received a backpack, ten books, and a camp t-shirt.” Breakfast and Lunch were provided each day by the Summer Feeding Program. The campers were also able to attend several field trips including a special incentive given by the Colleton County Memorial Library. “We went to the Farmers Market, Walterboro Tour through the Clemson Extension, Colleton County Museum, and to the Edisto Interpretive Center on field trips,” Long said, “We also partnered with the Colleton County Library for a book and movie club on Mondays where the kids read the book and then watched the movie with popcorn and drinks. Also, the bookmobile came and kids who read 10 or more books were awarded a backpack and a certificate.” The camp wrapped up last week with a final activity for campers and camp staff combined as they ended the summer with a final splash. “At the end, we celebrated with an Awards Day and students received awards for making gains in their reading level and for their attendance,” Long said, “We gave away board games, book bags full of school supplies, iPods, tablets, bikes, and Chromebooks. Our final day was the Splash Day. We had 5 wet water slides from Kidzplay out of Bluffton. We also grilled out hot dogs and snacks.”