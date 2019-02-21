‘252 Signature Events’ offers new venue for locals

Walterboro has a new entertainment venue for residents wanting to make a statement with their parties, conferences or events.

“252 Signature Events” is located across from the city’s “waterfall,” at 252 East Washington Street in the city’s downtown district. Once an original part of the downtown retail strip, the commercial building has now been renovated to showcase original brick walls and hardwood floors. New chandelier lighting has also been added.

Under new city permits, the building is approved to hold approximately 100 people.

The space was originally built in 1940 and is the former home of Shoe Land. That business opened in 1969 and was owned by Donald Davis, a lifelong Colleton County resident and friend of the current venue owner and creator, Geoffrey McAlhaney.

After the business closed, however, the commercial space remained was leased to several other business owners before it was sold to McAlhaney.

“With an upscale urban design, it offers an appealing backdrop for your next party,” said McAlhaney.

“Our open floor plan is perfect for cocktail-style parties or small seated dinners,” he said.

McAlhaney bought the space four years ago. He is a native of Summerville, but is very familiar with the Walterboro community. He currently runs the family-based business Dixie Auto Parts in Walterboro, which he inherited from his family.

“I fell in love with the downtown Walterboro area,” he said.

When he first purchased the downtown space, he said he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do with the building. “Purchasing and renovating an older property was just a bucket list item for me,” he said. “This was an opportunity.”

McAlhaney, who is an avid traveler, says he would jot down ideas in a notebook while traveling. He used those ideas to help design the new space.

According to him, they worked hard to maintain the “historical elements” of the space, while working in “new elements” that would “make the property stand out,” he said.

“Being the only private event space on the street, I saw a unique opportunity to provide a service to the community,” he said.

All of the events booked at 252 Signature Events will be managed by Lindsay Hiers. All of the events at 252 Signature Events will be handled by Hiers, who is a professional event coordinator. She serves as director of operations for 252 Signature Events, and will help local customers in arranging details for their event at the new venue.

Hiers is a Walterboro native and current resident. She is a professional event planner and works with other clients in neighboring Charleston County.

She said this venue is special because of the historical elements that combine modern and spacious needs for special events.

“Walterboro is growing,” she said. “The people here are looking for a new and beautiful space for group meetings or rehearsal dinners or for a baby shower or wedding shower. It’s perfect for a party for any purpose,” she said. “This space goes from an evening party to a brunch-style or lunch-style meeting.”

The building is available for tours by appointment. To schedule an appointment, or for more information on the space, contact Lindsay Hiers at 843-909-2505 or email her at info@252events.com.