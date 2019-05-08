2019 Martinis and Me to take place Thursday at Colleton County Museum and Farmers Market

It’s that time again! Time to grab your group of girlfriends and head over to the Colleton County Museum and Farmers Market for the 2019 Martinis and Me. This women’s only event has served as one of the Colleton County Arts Councils fundraisers for several years. The event is so successful it has been the largest fundraiser for the CCAC for the past few years. Kim Bridge, Executive Director of the CCAC, promises this year’s event will be the best yet. “I am very fortunate to have a few of the board members spearhead this project for the arts council. They have put together a committee of co-host for this even that has proven to be the successful key to this fun event. Women all across the Lowcountry look forward to attending as each year the co-host add more and more for everyone to enjoy. Partnering with Sparkles Event Décor and Design, a local event planner, four years ago really stepped up the event. Betty Ann Rhode, the owner of Sparkles, saw the event as a way to give back to those that support her all year. Her vision added a DJ, Professional Photographer, and Lighting Specialists causing the event to be one of the best our community has to offer, ” said Bridge.

The event will be held at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market on Thursday, May 9th. The event is scheduled to run from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. A theme of “Diamonds are girls best friends” has been picked by the co-host. Women can choose to come wearing their favorite “BLING” to enjoy the fun but are not required to. Along with light hors d’oeuvres, the guest will also sip on this year’s signature martinis as they enjoy socializing, bidding on silent auction items, and shopping from local vendors. Most importantly guest will enjoy and fun and energizing fashion show courtesy of local boutiques.

The co-hosts have worked very hard this year to gather silent auction items from gracious businesses and craftsman from across the Lowcountry. There will also be a few fun raffles. So, plan on bringing your clutch to make purchases for upcoming graduation gifts and Fathers Day. Cash, checks, and credit cards will all be accepted this year as forms of payment.

Tickets to this highly anticipated event are only $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Guest must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets include our all so fun and fabulous fashion show, shopping, silent auction, delectable hors d’oeuvres from Fletcher’s Cafe and Catering, DJ Deyond Of Dragon Entertainment, and of course Martinis! Your ticket is also good for a buy one, get one drink at Main Street Bar and Grill! Tickets can be purchased at the Colleton County Arts Council office, Consignment Envy, Hairitage Salon, East Main Boutique, Twig, Wildflowers, Palmetto Hair Gallery or from any of the co-host. Co-hosts for the event are April Willis, Dale Munn, Blue Benton, Heather Berry, Becki Crosby, and Christie Slocum. Tickets are selling fast, and this is an event you will not want to miss! Come out and support the arts!