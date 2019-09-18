2019 Fall Calendar for Port Royal Sound Foundation

The recycled art contest is unique and spawned this handsome PRSF sign.

The old Lemon Island Marina is now home to the Port Royal Sound Foundation, with a maritime center that invites the public to stop in and learn more about a unique ecosystem. Admission is free from 10 – 5 from Tuesday until Saturday, and volunteers are waiting to show the 3000-gallon aquarium filled with marine life and to answer questions. An ambitious slate of unique events is set for the fall including, lectures, a recycled art contest, eco-boat tours and even a class on how to create your nature journal.

On Saturday, September 21 the Port Royal Sound Foundation (PRSF) asks for volunteers for their annual Adopt-A-Highway Litter Pick Up. Meet at the PRSF Maritime Center at 310 Okatie Highway at 7:30 a.m. for the light-duty work of keeping a section of highway, that is near the spartina marsh, free of debris that could otherwise wash into the sound. The clean up is over at 11 a.m., and then the educational programs inside the nature center are available to views such as marine communities under the microscope, and the popular creature feedings.

On Saturday, September 28, marine enthusiasts will have a tough choice to make when the eco-boat tour and the nature journaling class begin at the same time. Meet at the PRSF Maritime Center at 11 a.m. and be dressed for the outdoors, since each event is outside. The two-hour boat ride with Captain Amber Kuehn of Spartina Marine Education Charters will cruise the Chechessee River in search of wildlife viewing. The boat ride cost is $45 and space must be reserved by calling 843-645-7774. The Nature Journaling Class is free and lasts for an hour, and is a great way to start a hobby that increases one’s time enjoying the Lowcountry.

The Recycled Art Contest is open between now and November 8 and is supposed to bring awareness to Beaufort County’s plastic bag ban. This is the second year for the recycled art contest and the theme for 2019 is animals, beaches, and fun in the sun. Entries must be created from 80-percent recyclables or trash material. A whopping $3500 in prize money will be awarded in several categories. The contest is looking for imaginative entries and is open to clubs, schools, businesses and recycling enthusiasts. The winners are announced on November 14.

Artists with loftier aspirations will want to consider attending the three-day retreat that PRSF is sponsoring with Beaufort artist Mary Segars. All paintings will take place inside and around the Maritime Center from September 29 through October 2. The cost for this one-on-one time with the artist is $370, and for more information about the artist visit www.MarySegars.com on the Internet. Oil and acrylic painting will be the preferred medium, but who knows what inspirations will be created with so many artists in one place with a mindset of celebrating maritime beauty.

Coming up on October 19 is the Annual Night On the Sound fundraiser at the PRSF Maritime Center. Dr. Bob Ballard will address the audience and will be followed by live entertainment. The general admission price of $250 includes a seated dinner on the water, silent and live auctions, and the good graces that come from supporting a clean and healthy saltwater ecosystem. To purchase tickets, contact PRSF Director of Development Alicia Powell at 843-645-7774 ext. 204.

Readers of the Colletonian may recall my visit to the Port Royal Sound Foundation in January 2018 to attend a lecture on Bald Eagles in South Carolina. The Tuesday, November 19 nature talk with feature bats of South Carolina. Lydia Moore from the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy will discuss the beneficial roles of bats in the Lowcountry. She will share details of ongoing research and how bats fulfill a vital role in nature. Anytime is a good time to visit the Port Royal Sound Foundation and to gain a little more respect for the natural world that surrounds us.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com

Jeff Dennis