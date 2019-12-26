2019 Colleton crime stats ready for review

Year-end numbers from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office show a dip in violent crime in the county, as compared to statistics provided by the sheriff’s office in 2017.

There were no year-end statistics provided by the sheriff’s office in 2018: instead, the sheriff’s office Top Ten arrests were provided to area media outlets.

As of December 4th, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Colleton County has had 220 burglaries in 2019. This includes all of the areas of Colleton County, without the jurisdiction of the City of Walterboro.

Also, to date this year, there have been 194 reported cases of Criminal Domestic Violence and five reported cases of manslaughter.

Additionally, the county has had four strong-armed robberies in 2019: these are robberies that have occurred without a weapon being involved.

Also, this year, there have been eight reported armed robberies in the county.

Lastly, Colleton has had one involuntary manslaughter arrest during 2019.

Leaders gathered these numbers at the sheriff’s office at the request of this newspaper.

While what occurred so far in 2019 can only be compared to statistics for 2017, the number of overall incidents reported to the sheriff’s office appears to be going down.

According to statistics provided to this newspaper by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at the end of 2017, there were 69 overall reported “incidents” of violent crime. This includes what is considered to be all “major crimes,” which are felonies against people and property. The number of 69 reported incidents includes aggravated assaults, murder, and robbery.

Eight of these reported 69 incidents included murders.

Additionally, 13 of the 69 reported incidents for 2017 were robberies. There were also 182 reported burglaries in Colleton County in 2017.

All of these numbers represent the arrests made in the 2017 calendar year.

These year-end statistics do not include any arrests and reported incidents that have occurred inside the City of Walterboro. Those 2019 year-to-date reports will be provided by the Walterboro Police Department in a later issue of this newspaper.

According to WPD Spokeswoman Lt. Amye Stivender, this agency’s 2019 statistics will be able the first of January, 2020