2019-2020 SC Junior Scholars

(L to R) Harley Vargas, Lily Kilpatrick, Courtney Polk, Zoe Buckner



Congratulations to four 8th grade students at Colleton County Middle School for being named SC Junior Scholars for the 2019-2020 school year. The students were: Harley Vargas, Lily Kilpatrick, Courtney Polk, and Zoe Buckner. To qualify, students must have a qualifying score of 550 or higher on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing Section or 530 or higher on the Mathematics section of the PSAT.

CCMS administered the PSAT on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, to 25 8th grade students.

The SC Junior Scholars Program was developed by the SC Department of Education to identify 8th-grade students with exceptional academic talent and to develop strategies for inclusion into special programs with participating SC colleges and universities and the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics. The goal of the program is to facilitate the student’s intellectual growth, broaden their interests and promote their scholastic achievement.