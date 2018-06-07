2018 Summer Mobile Farmers Market to begin June 11th

The 2018 Summer Mobile Farmers Market will begin on Wednesday June 6, 2018. This year’s mobile farmers market will open on Monday and Wednesday afternoons at various apartment complexes in the City of Walterboro. The Mobile Farmers Market is a partnership between Clemson Extension, the Colleton Farmers Market, and local farmers. The Mobile Farmers Market is open to the public and we encourage residents of the apartment complexes and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods to visit the mobile market for fresh fruits and vegetables. The Mobile Market supports our local farmers and provides fresh produce often at prices lower that most grocery stores and accepts senior vouchers and WIC vouchers

The schedule for the 2018 Summer Mobile Farmers Market is as follows:

Mondays – beginning June 11, 2018

Walterboro Village: 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Colleton Heights: 2:20 pm – 3:20pm

Druid Hills: 3:30 pm – 4:40 pm

Wednesdays – beginning June 6, 2018

Magnolia Village: 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Bay Meadows Apartments: 2:20 pm – 3:20 pm

Lincoln Apartments: 3:40 pm – 4:40 pm

For additional information, contact Alta Mae Marvin, Clemson Extension, 843-549-2595, Ext 126 or amarvin@clemson.edu. The Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer. Should you require special accommodations due to disability, please notify our office ten days prior to the event.