2018 Miss Rice Festival Pageant Winners

The 2018 Miss Rice Festival Pageant was held on Saturday, March 24th to kick off the 43rd year of the Colleton County Rice Festival.

Baby Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart: Rayleigh Beach

Black and White Photogenic Winner: Rentz Westbury

Color Photogenic: Rentz Westbury

Snapshot Winner: Rayleigh Beach

Prettiest Hair: Rentz Westbury

Prettiest Eyes: Hope Nettles

2nd Runner Up: Rentz Westbury

1st Runner Up: Hope Nettles

Baby Miss Rice Festival: Rayleigh Beach

Toddler Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Sadie Williams and Ava Trippe

Black and White Photogenic Winner: Annabelle Hilton

Color Photogenic: Sadie Williams

Snapshot Winner: Sadie Williams

Prettiest Smile: Ava Trippe

Prettiest Hair: Sadie Williams

Prettiest Eyes: Ava Trippe

4th Runner Up: Sadie Williams

3rd Runner Up: Adalyn Langdale

2nd Runner Up: Annabelle Hilton

1st Runner Up: Sutton Hill

Toddler Miss Rice Festival: Ava Trippe

Tiny Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Ashira Entrekin, Madison Bodison, and Laci Tripp

Overall Rice Festival Sweetheart Winner: Aryah Thomas

Color Photogenic: Alyssa Langdale

Snapshot Winner: Ashira Entrekin

Prettiest Smile: Laci Tripp

Prettiest Hair: Ashira Entrekin

Prettiest Eyes: Alyssa Langdale

3rd Runner Up: Ashira Entrekin

2nd Runner Up: Madison Bodison

1st Runner Up: Alyssa Langdale

Toddler Miss Rice Festival: Laci Tripp

Petite Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Allie Garvin

Prettiest Smile, Hair, and Eyes: Allie Garvin

Theme Wear Winner: Allie Garvin

Petite Miss Rice Festival: Allie Garvin

Junior Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Savannah Ross, Sadie Hiott, and Lilly Crosby

Black and White Photogenic Winner: Lilly Crosby

Color Photogenic: Lilly Crosby

Snapshot Winner: Sadie Hiott

Prettiest Smile: Avery Gallagher

Prettiest Hair: Avery Gallagher

Prettiest Eyes: Sadie Hiott

5th Runner Up: Savannah Ross

4th Runner Up: Lilly Crosby

3rd Runner Up: Sadie Hiott

2nd Runner Up: Avery Gallagher

1st Runner Up: Lindsey Chapman

Junior Miss Rice Festival: Mason Blatter

Preteen Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart: Briana Brown

Black and White Photogenic Winner: Paisley Wolfe

Color Photogenic: Paisley Wolfe

Prettiest Smile: Paisley Wolfe

Prettiest Hair: Paisley Wolfe

Prettiest Eyes: Anna Mangum

2nd Runner Up: Briana Brown

1st Runner Up: Anna Mangum

Preteen Miss Rice Festival: Paisley Wolfe

Miss Division:

Prettiest Smile, Hair, and Eyes: Deanna Munro

Theme Wear Winner: Deanna Munro

Miss Rice Festival: Deanna Munro