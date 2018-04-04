2018 Miss Rice Festival Pageant Winners

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The 2018 Miss Rice Festival Pageant was held on Saturday, March 24th to kick off the 43rd year of the Colleton County Rice Festival.
Baby Miss Division:
Rice Festival Sweetheart: Rayleigh Beach
Black and White Photogenic Winner: Rentz Westbury
Color Photogenic: Rentz Westbury
Snapshot Winner: Rayleigh Beach
Prettiest Hair: Rentz Westbury
Prettiest Eyes: Hope Nettles
2nd Runner Up: Rentz Westbury
1st Runner Up: Hope Nettles
Baby Miss Rice Festival: Rayleigh Beach
Toddler Miss Division:
Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Sadie Williams and Ava Trippe
Black and White Photogenic Winner: Annabelle Hilton
Color Photogenic: Sadie Williams
Snapshot Winner: Sadie Williams
Prettiest Smile: Ava Trippe
Prettiest Hair: Sadie Williams
Prettiest Eyes: Ava Trippe
4th Runner Up: Sadie Williams
3rd Runner Up: Adalyn Langdale
2nd Runner Up: Annabelle Hilton
1st Runner Up: Sutton Hill
Toddler Miss Rice Festival: Ava Trippe
Tiny Miss Division:
Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Ashira Entrekin, Madison Bodison, and Laci Tripp
Overall Rice Festival Sweetheart Winner: Aryah Thomas
Color Photogenic: Alyssa Langdale
Snapshot Winner: Ashira Entrekin
Prettiest Smile: Laci Tripp
Prettiest Hair: Ashira Entrekin
Prettiest Eyes: Alyssa Langdale
3rd Runner Up: Ashira Entrekin
2nd Runner Up: Madison Bodison
1st Runner Up: Alyssa Langdale
Toddler Miss Rice Festival: Laci Tripp
Petite Miss Division:
Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Allie Garvin
Prettiest Smile, Hair, and Eyes: Allie Garvin
Theme Wear Winner: Allie Garvin
Petite Miss Rice Festival: Allie Garvin
Junior Miss Division:
Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Savannah Ross, Sadie Hiott, and Lilly Crosby
Black and White Photogenic Winner: Lilly Crosby
Color Photogenic: Lilly Crosby
Snapshot Winner: Sadie Hiott
Prettiest Smile: Avery Gallagher
Prettiest Hair: Avery Gallagher
Prettiest Eyes: Sadie Hiott
5th Runner Up: Savannah Ross
4th Runner Up: Lilly Crosby
3rd Runner Up: Sadie Hiott
2nd Runner Up: Avery Gallagher
1st Runner Up: Lindsey Chapman
Junior Miss Rice Festival: Mason Blatter
Preteen Miss Division:
Rice Festival Sweetheart: Briana Brown
Black and White Photogenic Winner: Paisley Wolfe
Color Photogenic: Paisley Wolfe
Prettiest Smile: Paisley Wolfe
Prettiest Hair: Paisley Wolfe
Prettiest Eyes: Anna Mangum
2nd Runner Up: Briana Brown
1st Runner Up: Anna Mangum
Preteen Miss Rice Festival: Paisley Wolfe
Miss Division:
Prettiest Smile, Hair, and Eyes: Deanna Munro
Theme Wear Winner: Deanna Munro
Miss Rice Festival: Deanna Munro