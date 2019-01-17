2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

The 2018 Hall of Fame induction was held Friday night, at the Colleton County High School gym, during halftime of the boy’s basketball game. The inductees for 2018 are:

Christina Brock Lynch-Walterboro High Bulldogs Softball 1997-2002, All Region four times, Defensive Player of the year 2000-2002, All State 2002, 6 year letter winner, Coaches Award 2001-2002, 2002 Lower State Championship Team, Scholarship to North Carolina A&T;

Amber Driggers Gantt-Walterboro High Bulldogs All Region 2002-2004, Defensive Player of The Year 2003, North-South All Star Team 2004, 4 year letter winner, 4 year starter, 2004 Marsha Coe Leadership Award, Scholarship to USC Aiken, 4 year Volleyball Letter Winner;

Kyle Coker-Walterboro High Bulldogs Boys Soccer 1996-1999, All Region 1997-1999, 4 year letterman, scored 132 goals, Offensive Leadership Award 1997-1999, Scholarship to Presbyterian College, 3 year starter on football team 1996-1998, kicker for 1997 State Football Champions, Colleton County High School Soccer Coach 2009-2012;

Jennifer Goodwin-Walterboro High Bulldog Girls Soccer 2004-2006, All Region 2004-2006, Leadership Award 2004-2006, Marsha Coe Winner, Wendy’s Heisman Award 2006, Scholarship to USC-Aiken, 58 career goals, 33 career assists;

Jenni Brush Edwins-Walterboro High Bulldogs Softball 1998-2000, All State 2000, North-South All-Star MVP 2000, Lowcountry Player of the Year 2000, 3 time All Region , career pitching record 46-15;

Gregory Kinsey-Walterboro High Bulldogs Football 1981-1983, Varsity Letterman 1982-1983, Football Scholarship to Presbyterian College, 3 year Letterman at Presbyterian College, Signco Free Agent with New England Patriots, Head Coach Ruffin High School 1997-2001, Region VIII-A Coach of the Year, Assistant Head Coach and Athletic Director of Colleton County High School 2002-2006;

Bryon Jerideau-Walterboro High Bulldogs Football 2006-2008, All Conference 2006-2007, Post and Courier All Lowcountry Team 2007, Captain North-South All Star Game 2007, SC Sports Report All State 4A Defense 2007.