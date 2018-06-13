2018 Edisto Shark Tourney and No Rules Offshore Winners

Saltwater anglers in two Colleton County tournaments on Saturday June 9 battled rain and rough seas in order to reach their respective fishing holes. While the winds were not enough to cancel either event, Mother Nature often plays a role in success and that’s why they call it fishing. The big fish at B & B Seafood for the No Rules tournament was a 37-pound dolphin, and the heaviest entry at Edisto Water Sports was a Tiger shark that tipped the scales at 569-pounds.

The 2018 Shark Tourney marks the ninth year for the annual weigh in at 3731 Docksite Road, and every year the weigh-in attracts a large crowd. Trucks, cars and golf carts occupy every bit of pavement and sand in front of the Edisto Water Sports tackle Shop and full-service boating dock. Tournament T-shirts sales and kayak rentals are brisk all day long as fans wait for the 3:30 start time, not knowing when the biggest shark will arrive at the dock. Twenty-four boats fishing in the shark tourney brought six sharks to the scales to weigh-in.

First place goes to Capt. Don Sikes fishing aboard the Stress Reelease for their big 569-pound Tiger shark, claiming the $1900 prize. Second place goes to Captain Cal Young and the Cold Beer fishing team, for their 332-pound Tiger shark. Angler Patrick Zemp reeled in the shark, and the $575 second place prize. “We left the dock at 6:30 a.m. and experienced rain and rough seas on the way to fish 20-miles out in 65-feet of water,” said Young. “Fishing with a dead bait on top of the water, we hooked up by 8:45 a.m. and decided to keep the shark. Tournament rules stipulate a one shark per boat limit so we headed back in early.”

The third place prize of $276 goes to Captain Andy Jones for the 293-pound Hammerhead shark caught from the Minorcan-Mullet boat. Edisto Water Sports helps any team bringing a shark to the docks that wishes to share some meat, by offering to clean it for free. Staffer Jeremy Parsons cut the shark flesh into steaks so that they can be donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Edisto Food Bank. Two other species of shark weighed-in including a bull shark and a lemon shark were verified and checked in by SCDNR game wardens on the dock.

Meanwhile, the Mosquito Creek boat ramp was packed with the 30 boats fishing the No Rules offshore tournament at B & B Seafood. The biggest offshore fish brought to the 6 p.m. weigh-in earned angler Mike Araneo and the Dealer’s Choice fishing team the $3000 first place prize. Capt. Scott Rizer, Bolegs Warner, Jimbo Warner and Madison Utsey rounded out the adult crew, and two youth anglers were also aboard. Charlie Walker and Cayson Warner had a big time filling the fish box with slinger dolphin that helped Dealer’s Choice win the aggregate prize with 305-pounds of fish, good for a $1000 pay day.

Richard Baldwin at B & B Seafood relies on his tournament staffers Tadpole Baldwin and Robbie Hooker for their hard work, and this year singer Lance Lucarelli entertained folks on the dock.

“Even with the inclement weather we had a great turnout, and we want to thank our sponsors that make this tournament so special,” said Baldwin. “We hope that the S.C. shrimp season will start later this month so we can get back to business as usual around here.”

The next fishing tourney based out of Colleton County will be the Jim Bost Memorial offshore tourney out of the Marina at Edisto Beach. Marina manager Brian Bell shares that the one rule for anglers on Saturday, June 16 is to be back at the dock in time for the 5 p.m. weigh-in and to raise a toast to the late Capt. Bost who inspired this event. Then one month later be sure to catch the Edisto Billfish tournament on July 18, when the Governor’s Cup Fleet comes to town to decide the 2018 Billfishing Series winners.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com