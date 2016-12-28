2017 Resolutions for the New Year

By: Anna Crosby

By definition, a New Year’s Resolution is a promise that an individual makes for the new year. No matter, the nature of the resolution, the aim is to better life in the upcoming year. Resolutions vary and are contingent upon the individual making the promise. Many make promises to cease bad habits, other’s contrive resolutions to help them implement positive habits to supplement their unique lifestyles.

Some historical records show that the ritual of making New Year’s Resolutions dates back to the Roman Era. The month January gets its name from the Roman mythical god Janus.

As the story goes, Janus had two faces. One that looked forward and one that looked backward, allowing him to have the ability to keep a watchful eye on both the past and the future. As the year came to an end every Dec., many Romans would imagine Janis gazing backward considering the past and looking forward admiring the future.

It was believed by the Romans that their god Janus could forgive them for their wrongdoings and shortcomings from the previous year and in the same right, believed that Janus would hear their prayers and bless them in the coming year. Thus, this rite of passage was born, of making New Year’s Resolutions every coming year to ensure improved life and wellbeing for the new year regardless if the resolutions stuck or not.

Taylor Sparks, 2016 Colleton County High School Graduate said, “I was thinking of my New Year’s resolution earlier this week. Many basic thoughts came to the forefront: lose weight, exercise more, spend less money, etc.; however, something continued to nag at me about what I really wanted to work towards in 2017. As the holiday passed quickly and time ticked away, I knew exactly what my 2017 New Year Resolution would be and that is to give back to my community in volunteering ways, show more empathy to the elderly, stop and listen-really hear what others have to say.”

Cody Breland, 2010 Colleton County High School Graduate said his New Year’s Resolution is “to be more motivated towards goals.”

Robert Langdale, 2013 Colleton County High School Graduate says, “As 2016 comes to a close, it’s not an end but quite the contrary, a beginning. The beginning of a New Year, new adventures, new relationships, and a new you.”

Keion Daniels, 2012 Colleton County High School Graduate says, “Embrace what was, look forward to what is, and look to what is yet to come. Progress with success and let God be your leading light for all endeavors.”

Even though New Year’s Resolutions may seem passé due to their nature and the inevitable truth that they are hard to stick to, these few statements from Colleton County locals make it interesting to see what this 2017th year will bring to the Front Porch of the Lowcountry.