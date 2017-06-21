2017 Jim Bost Memorial Won by Big Sky

The offshore fishing season began with excellent results in late April and early May but has slowed considerably since then. But the lure of the deep blue sea fueled the second annual Jim Bost Memorial tournament out of the Marina at Edisto Beach on June 17, where 10-percent of the proceeds go to the Harry Hampton Fund. The event that celebrates one of Edisto’s fishing families was actually won by another fishing family when Big Sky brought back a 25.1-pound dolphin to win the heaviest fish competition.

The crew of the Big Sky consisted of four members of the Randolph family from Charlotte, North Carolina. Joel, Chuck, Austin and Jeff Randolph fished out of a center console boat and were the first team to arrive at the weigh-in that ran from 5 until 6:30. “We had a nice fishing day on the ocean,” said winning angler Joel Randolph. “The mahi hit right around noon, and the only other bright spot of the day came when a 50-pound wahoo smoked one of the reels, but we ended up losing that fish.” Team Randolph received a $480 payday for the first place prize.

Finishing in second place is Team Double Shot of Edisto Beach. Captain Charles Yeomans and Bob McConnell teamed up to fish together and son Mitchell McConnell reeled in the 16.2-pound blackfin tuna that brought them $160 in cash. “We had a late morning bite and caught the tuna on a dink bait way back behind the boat,” said McConnell. “We had roly-poly sea conditions all day and lost a decent wahoo on the boat, which was close enough for us to get on video.”

Dealer’s Choice out of Walterboro won third place in the tournament and 10-year old Cayson Warner won the youth angler honors too. Captain Jimbo Warner said that they caught the 16.2-pound dolphin at 2 p.m. and that the bite was slow all day. “We also saw three billfish today, one white marlin and two sailfish, but we couldn’t get hooked up,” said Warner. The third place prize is $80 and the youth angler trappings included a Penn Battle rod and reel combo and a hat and t-shirt from the Marina at Edisto Beach.

Honorable mention goes to the Fortunate Son, another boat out of Edisto, for weighing in a dolphin that tipped the scales at 11.7-pounds for angler Vinnie Rhodes. Captain Johnny McAlhany said the mahi hit around 11 a.m. and that they were briefly hooked up with a blue marlin at 10 a.m. before it spit the hook. Other crew included John McAlhany, Jack McAlhany and Baxter Williams. The Marina at Edisto Beach calls the weigh-in time the “One Rule” of the tourney, since Jim Bost was always punctual about getting back to the docks quickly after a day of fishing.

Tournament Rules chair Calvert Huffines was the emcee for the weigh-in proceedings, giving a history of all the boats that Jim Bost fished on over the years. Huffines called members of the Bost family up to be recognized, displaying a life ring that will be mounted at the marina in Bost’s honor. “Jim was a special person to all of the saltwater anglers at Edisto, and placing this life ring here in his memory will educate others in the future about his contributions to our fishing heritage,” said Huffines.

The Edisto leg of the Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series will be fished July 20 – 23 and is hosted by the Marina at Edisto Beach. Live music, a vendors village, and catered meals at Bay Creek Park supplement the daily excitement of the afternoon weigh-ins. Marine artist Steve Goione is scheduled to return to Edisto this year to showcase his unique original marine art and to raise awareness about the broad appeal that offshore fishing enthusiasts share.

Marina Manager Brian Bell hopes that the Jim Bost tournament will continue to grow as a way for recreational anglers to compete while raising money for the cause of marine conservation. “Anglers that want to fish in the Governor’s Cup can register on our website at www.themarinaeb.com, and we will have sponsorship opportunities available through June 30.” T-shirts from the 2017 Jim Bost tourney and the 2017 Governor’s Cup are on sale at the marina store now.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com