2017 Colleton Soil and Water Conservation District Awards

The annual recognition banquet for students that participate in educational contests about conservation of the outdoors was held in conjunction with Earth Day at the Coastal Outback Building. The Colleton Soil and Water Conservation District sponsors the essay and poster contests and proposes the topic for discussion. The topic for 2017 is Healthy Soils Are Full Of Life, since they provide the essential foundation for any healthy ecosystem.

The poster contest is for students in Special Education classes, and Kindergarten through Fifth grade. The poster is intended to be a class project, and teachers are recognized at the awards when they receive a certificate to display at their school. North Walterboro Christian Academy was well represented in the poster contest with five different wins. They included Mrs. Teresa Bell from Preschool, Mrs. Candace Martin from 2nd grade, Mrs. Diane Smoak from 3rd grade, Mrs. Lisa Mixson from 4th grade and Mrs. Cynthia Ferguson from 5th grade. The First grade winners came from Colleton Preparatory Academy.

The essay contest is for students in sixth grade through eighth grade, allowing individual students a chance to expand their thoughts about healthy soils. In particular, they focused on the five primary functions of soil which includes sustaining plant and animal life, filtering pollutants, regulating water, recycling nutrients and providing terra firma support for humans. A large number of essays were submitted in 2017 and the nine winners receive a plaque and a small check.

First place for sixth graders went to Brandy Haase, second place went to Ashlyn Sarvis and third place went to Coleman Crosby. First place for seventh graders went to Dehyanna Murray, second place went to Ansleigh Hall and third place went to Tyshawn Hundley. First place for eighth graders went to Chelsea Palmer, second place went to Jordan Mykil Frederick and third place went to James McMillan. This year’s essay contest winners came from North Walterboro Christian Academy and Colleton County Middle School.

With the student recognition complete, District commissioner I.M. Benton presented the Conservationist of the Year award to Ray Jacobs. “Mr. Jacobs has been the manager at White Hall Plantation for 35 years,” said Benton. “Jacobs has worked with conservation programs to plant lots of longleaf pine trees in the county, he uses prescribed fire over 1500-acres to promote habitat for bobwhite quail, and oversees 300-acres of food plots for all wildlife. The award is for his outstanding career accomplishments regarding conservation of soil and water resources.”

Another function of the awards supper is to recognize those who support the Colleton Soil and Water Conservation District through donations as affiliate members. District Commissioner Cleveland Hiott recognized each of these via a roll call from the podium, and he also recognized distinguished guests from the community including city leaders and political representatives. For information about how to become and affiliate member call Sharon Hrvol at the Walterboro NRCS office number, 843-549-1821, Extension 3.

The guest speaker at the 2017 banquet was Kirby Player from Clemson University, sharing his agricultural insights with the audience. “We are all creatures of habit and images like a cow or a tractor are iconic to many, but this could change over time where it concerns our youth,” said Player. He held up a replica of a cow and first asked the audience to identify the breed from its markings, and attendee Timmy Benton correctly replied that it was a Holstein cow.

“The Chick-Fil-A brand uses the image of cows to market their chicken products and their advertising campaign reaches far beyond anything generated by standard cattle operations,” said Kirby. “Agricultural business is still the largest industry in our country. The farmers require healthy soils in order to succeed, so stewardship of the land is just one part of their overall mission. We now have more students enrolled at Clemson to study agribusiness than ever before, and I hope some of tonight’s award winners choose to come study with us in the future.”

Members of the Colleton Soil and Water Conservation District board attend the South Carolina Conservation Partnership Conference each year, and this years meeting was held in Columbia. The executive director of the National Association of State Conservation Agencies (NASCA) presented the program on partnership training that will serve to raise awareness about conservation in South Carolina.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com