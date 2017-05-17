2017 Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society Preservation Awards

Since 1992 The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society (CCHAPS) has been recognizing, naming and awarding individuals and organizations across the county whose contributions demonstrate outstanding excellence in historic preservation. The society realized they needed to bring awareness to the residents of Colleton when they watched as one historic building after another was being bought, sold and demolished. The awards cover categories such as stewardship, rehabilitation, adaptive use, restoration, rural properties, small communities, plantation preservation, improvements to historic sites and contemporary enhancement of streetscapes. This year the preservation committee added two new awards. The first added was the Colleton Community award and the second added was the Colleton Rural Property Award. Since the start of the Preservation Awards, 122 have been given. This past Thursday four more properties were added to this exclusive list.

This year a new award was added, named “The Colleton Rural Property Award” by CCHAPS. This award is to encourage residents in rural areas of Colleton County to preserve and maintain beautiful historic gems. The Spann-Sloan home known as “Magnolia Ridge” located at 162 Morningstar Road in Lodge was named the first recipient of this new award. The home was originally built in 1901 and was located in Bamberg.

Over time, the home fell into disrepair. It was purchased by Harry Sloan and his wife of Lodge. They moved the home to Lodge and started the process of restoration, saving it from destruction. The newest owners, Randy and Christy Blevins heard the property was up for sale and jumped at the chance to be able to begin to once again restore this Victorian beauty.

In preparation for the 1824 Presidential Election, each state legislature nominated a favorite son candidate. South Carolina nominated William Lowndes of the Horse Shoe Plantation, Colleton District. He served as chairman of the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee and was able to propose means by which the national debt was extinguished within fourteen years. Unfortunately, he died in 1822 causing the state to then five their presidential support to John C. Calhoun who was elected Vice President of the United States. Since little has been done to remember this outstanding statesman, the society gives an award in his honor for those who know how to “Correct problems and make things better.” The award is given for the rehabilitation of a historic property that seemed destined for destruction. Steve and Jill Chadwick are this year’s recipients of this award for their ability to see the potential in “The Yellow Brick House” located at 215 North Memorial Avenue. The home was built around 1900 as a residence but was later renovated into a doctors’ office until the late 1970’s. Until recently, when the Chadwick’s purchased the property, it had sat vacant. This is the second property they have saved in Colleton County, the first being on Black Street.

The Simon Verdier Award was named to honor a French Huguenot who settled in Colleton County in early 1800. One of his lasting contributions to the area was the beautiful camellia japonica which he brought to this country from his native France . So it is with the restoration of an historic property, a beautiful and lasting gift that each generation is sure to treasure. This year the Simon Verdier Award is presented to “The Magnolia Home” located at 1401 Wichman Street in Walterboro. Ricky Mae Toro and Alejandro Cabello began a national search for available historic homes. They came to visit Walterboro and fell in love with the area and property on Wichman Street. The home is a 1890 Victorian and is still in the process of being renovated but should be completed in just a few months. The couple is also spending countless hours landscaping the grounds.

There were two titles of nobility outlined in the plan of government for Colonial Carolina . They were “Landgrave” and “Cassique”. A Landgrave owned approximately 48,000 acres of land. The Landgrave Edmund Bellinger Award is named in honor of a colonist, Edmund Bellinger, who owned most of the property between the Ashepoo and Combahee Rivers. This award exemplifies plantation preservation at its best, and this year the Landgrave Edmund Bellinger Award was presented to Amy Bolukbasi and her children, Jeyda and Efe, of Pineland Plantation in Colleton County. This historic home located at 2711 Possum Corner Road is believed to have been constructed by Ernest Lemacks, circa 1895. In 1920 four square pillars and a second-floor porch were added. In 1954, the porch was replaced with a bracketed wooden balcony. Beautifully restored pine flooring is throughout the home. Although beautifully restored, Amy has plans of her own, hoping to bring some of the original features back into play. She also plans to share this beautiful property using the historic grounds as a wedding venue. There is a screened cook house with fire pit and outdoor fireplace, a barn and lovely, fully stocked pond with a flowing fountain near a charming one room house on the property.

At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, it was announced CCHAPS will be working on their mission statement and vision for the nonprofit organization. They will be hosting a meeting for all members on June 22, 2017 to come and express what they would like to see in the future for CCHAPS. Like Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society on Facebook for future updates and meeting times.