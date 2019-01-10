15U Branchville-Colleton Junior Club Volleyball wins Gold Bracket

This past weekend the 15U Branchville-Colleton Junior Club Volleyball team kicked off their season traveling to Myrtle Beach participating in the Myrtle Beach Kickoff Tournament. These young ladies won the Gold Bracket in the 15U division.

15U BCJVVB played three pool games on Saturday and won all three. Their first game on Sunday resulted in a win and putting them in the gold bracket. They then played the play-off game winning in three sets. The scores for the playoff game were 25-21, 15-25 and winning the tie breaker 15-8. The girls then advanced to the championship game and won in two sets 25-14 and 25-22.

Hannah Perritte, 15U BCJVVB Head Coach said, “This is a strong team and I think these girls will achieve successful results this season.”

Their next tournament will be January 19th in Orangeburg.

From (L to R) Cassandra Craven, Jessica Hughes, Emily Wilson, Taylor Tomedolskey, Coach Hannah Perritte, Carolina Kinard, Kaylee Warren and Shandi Brown.