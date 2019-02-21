15U BCJCVB comes in 2nd in Gold Bracket

This past weekend, the 15U Branchville-Colleton Juniors Club Volleyball team played in the Winter Heat tournament in Evans, Georgia. Their morning started bright and early, playing their first pool game at 8:30. The 15U BCJVB went undefeated all morning. They won their pool games, with scores of game one 25 to 23 and 25 to 20; game two 26 to 24 and 25 to 20; game three 25 to 17 and 25 to 23. With the girls winning all their pool games, they were placed in the gold bracket. The 15U BCJVB won their playoff game with scores of 25 to 14 and 25 to 11. Going into the championship game for the gold bracket, the girls played a power team from Savannah, Georgia and fell short. The losing scores were: 22 to 25 and 23 to 25.

15U BCJVB Head Coach Hannah Perritte said, “Even though we fell short in the championship, it was a great game. Games like that is what makes me love coaching. To see the girls hustle and play hard, to hang in there the way they did against a power team, makes me extremely proud of them. They did give that team a run for their money! I couldn’t be any happier than how our season has been progressing.”

Their next tournament will be held March 2nd in Spartanburg.

