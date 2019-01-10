14U Branchville-Colleton Junior Club Volleyball comes in 4th

The 14U Branchville-Colleton Junior Club Volleyball team began their season this past weekend in The Myrtle Beach Kickoff Tournament, in Myrtle Beach. The young ladies and 14U BCJVVB Head Coach Skylar Maxey begin their pool games early Saturday morning, with them winning all three games.

Sunday morning, in the challenge play, the young ladies won both of their games, placing them in the gold bracket. 14U BCJVVB first game in gold didn’t go as expected, they lost and were eliminated resulting in the young ladies placing 4th in gold for their first tournament of the season. Coach Maxey said, “For a team that has never played together before and also over half of the players never playing Club volleyball, playing gold in their first tournament is a huge achievement. I have high expectations for these girls, especially now that their nerves have settled. I know we will have a winning season.”

14U BCJVVB next tournament will be January 19th in upstate.