12U Palmetto Hitmen Win Championship

The 12U Palmetto Hitmen Travel Baseball Team, from Colleton County, kicked off their season in the USSSA Tournament this past weekend, at Colleton County Recreation Center. The Hitmen went 4-0 in the two day tournament winning the championship. They outscored their opponent, 37 to 8, through four games. They beat the Bluffton Waves 8 to 0, Berkley Stags 14 to 2, Bluffton Waves 6 to 5 and the Jr. Riverdogs to clinch the championship, 9 to 1.

The Hitmen also had 10 home runs, as a team, in the tournament: Jamaure Manigo-4, Britton Phillips-3 and Landen Carpenter, Daveon Varner and Breaden Hiers-1 with one each. 14U Palmetto Hitmen Head Coach Mike Phillips said, “I am very proud of our boys!”

The Hitmen will be traveling to Mount Pleasant, this weekend, for a two day tournament at Shipyard Park hosted by the Atlanta Braves. Come out and support these young boys has they go looking for another championship!