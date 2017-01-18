Walterboro Business Owner Arrested for Operating Without a Retail License Nevell Holmes, 33, owner of The Cell Phone Spot in Walterboro, SC, was arrested today by South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) investigators for one count of operating…

Fergie Takes Second in Charleston Marathon By Herb Bailey Sandra Ferguson appeared on the Bailey Brew Sports Chat webcast at Sandra Ferguson appeared on the Bailey Brew Sports Chat webcast at The Colletonian on…

Colleton Medical Takes Coveted Birth Award The award is given to the hospital’s Newborn Nursery and to the Labor and Delivery department. Conducted by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the…