Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Sports
CPA Hoops Announces Rosters for 2017

CPA Hoops Announces Rosters for 2017

By Herb Bailey The Colleton Prep Academy Warhawks announced their basketball rosters for the upcoming 2017 basketball season. Head Coach Robert Morehead’s JV squad will have three eighth-graders,…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on CPA Hoops Announces Rosters for 2017Read More

CPA 2016 Fall Athletic Awards

CPA 2016 Fall Athletic Awards

By Herb Bailey On Dec. 14 in the Colleton Prep Gymnasium, a nice crowd gathered for the 2016 Fall Athletic Awards. The Middle School Cheer was coached by…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on CPA 2016 Fall Athletic AwardsRead More

mfc-web-ad Walterboro ford 2x3 website2
News

Cottageville Police Department Awards Banquet

Cottageville Police Department Awards Banquet

By Anna Crosby On Thursday Dec. 22nd, the Cottageville, S.C.’s Police Department came together to…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on Cottageville Police Department Awards BanquetRead More

Cottageville Police Ladies Auxiliary

Cottageville Police Ladies Auxiliary

By Anna Crosby On Wednesday Dec. 21st, the Cottageville Police Ladies Auxiliary held a drawing…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on Cottageville Police Ladies AuxiliaryRead More

FoCCAS- Changing Lives Near and Far

FoCCAS- Changing Lives Near and Far

By Anna Crosby Recently, FoCCAS has been involved with a transport rescue organization that sends…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on FoCCAS- Changing Lives Near and FarRead More

Top 10 Stories of 2016

Top 10 Stories of 2016

10. The Sale of the Ivanhoe Cinema. Though this is perhaps one of the most…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on Top 10 Stories of 2016Read More

Follow Us

Facebook iconLinkedin icon
SSB-Q4-Ads-Car-Loan-Message-A-300x250-3loops
Community

2017 Resolutions for the New Year

2017 Resolutions for the New Year

By: Anna Crosby  By definition, a New Year’s Resolution is a promise that an individual makes for the new year. No matter, the nature of the resolution, the…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on 2017 Resolutions for the New YearRead More

Hey, What’s Up with Colleton Prep Academy?

Hey, What’s Up with Colleton Prep Academy?

By Herb Bailey Last year when I first moved into Colleton County from Connecticut I was researching the sports scene and CPA instantly intrigued me. You see, I…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on Hey, What’s Up with Colleton Prep Academy?Read More

Expect a Great Year

Expect a Great Year

The New Year offers us the chance to wipe the slate clean and start over again. It is a time to look ahead with a great sense of…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on Expect a Great YearRead More

Unique Crafts Made With Love

Unique Crafts Made With Love

By CoKeitha Gaddist Ellen Lang is a spunky and strong willed woman, with a huge heart filled with love and compassion. Each day she sets a goal to…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on Unique Crafts Made With LoveRead More

Business

East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice Host Holiday Drop-In

East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice Host Holiday Drop-In

By Anna Crosby East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice hosted a “Tis the Season” Holiday Drop-In event on Thursday, Dec. 8th…

December 21, 2016Comments Off on East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice Host Holiday Drop-InRead More

Hey, What’s Up with Hiott’s Pharmacy?

Hey, What’s Up with Hiott’s Pharmacy?

By Herb Bailey One of the interesting conversation places around Main Street with the tour groups I had during the recent…

December 21, 2016Comments Off on Hey, What’s Up with Hiott’s Pharmacy?Read More