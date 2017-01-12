Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Sports
Salks Home Winning Streak Stays Alive

Salks Home Winning Streak Stays Alive

The USC Salkehatchie Basketball team hosted TAAG Academy out of Tampa, Florida on Tuesday, January 3. TAAG jumped out to an early lead with the hot hand from…

January 12, 2017Comments Off on Salks Home Winning Streak Stays AliveRead More

Cougar Boy’s Basketball Continue Winning Ways

Cougar Boy’s Basketball Continue Winning Ways

The CCHS Boys Basketball team took an overtime victory on the road during a Jan. 7th game at Ridgeland/Hardeeville. The team won 68-63. The Cougars controlled the opening…

January 12, 2017Comments Off on Cougar Boy’s Basketball Continue Winning WaysRead More

mfc-web-ad Walterboro ford 2x3 website2
News

UPDATE: Kidnapped Child Found in Walterboro

UPDATE: Kidnapped Child Found in Walterboro

Below is an update from Walterboro Police Department. Investigators from the Walterboro Police Department having…

January 13, 2017Comments Off on UPDATE: Kidnapped Child Found in WalterboroRead More

Kidnapped Child Found in Walterboro

Kidnapped Child Found in Walterboro

Walterboro Police Department is involved in the arrest of a 51 year old, Walterboro woman…

January 13, 2017Comments Off on Kidnapped Child Found in WalterboroRead More

Missing Man Returns Safely

Missing Man Returns Safely

A Walterboro man reported missing by his wife on Jan. 3rd has been found safely.…

January 12, 2017Comments Off on Missing Man Returns SafelyRead More

Groins, Sand Top Focus at Edisto

Groins, Sand Top Focus at Edisto

This year is set to bring big changes to Edisto Beach, as the town’s officials…

January 12, 2017Comments Off on Groins, Sand Top Focus at EdistoRead More

Follow Us

Facebook iconLinkedin icon
SSB-Q4-Ads-Car-Loan-Message-A-300x250-3loops
Community

Strickland, More Officers Take Oath

Strickland, More Officers Take Oath

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has officially sworn in its law enforcement officers and newly-elected Sheriff R. Andy Strickland. The ceremony was held last week. During that time,…

January 12, 2017Comments Off on Strickland, More Officers Take OathRead More

CCHAPS Needs You

CCHAPS Needs You

Ringing in the New Year is a great time to consider getting more involved in your community. One way is to join the Colleton County Historical and Preservation…

January 12, 2017Comments Off on CCHAPS Needs YouRead More

CHAPPS Celebrates the Twelfth Night

CHAPPS Celebrates the Twelfth Night

The Colleton County Historic and Preservation Society held their Twelfth Night celebration on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. The Twelfth Night celebration serves as an annual social gathering for…

January 12, 2017Comments Off on CHAPPS Celebrates the Twelfth NightRead More

Homeless Shelter Needs Change in New Year

Homeless Shelter Needs Change in New Year

Walterboro’s Safe Haven Homeless Shelter is seeing a transition from the recent holidays, with most of the children and families in the shelter already moving into permanent housing.…

January 12, 2017Comments Off on Homeless Shelter Needs Change in New YearRead More

Business

Hey, What’s Up With Dukes Barbeque?

Hey, What’s Up With Dukes Barbeque?

Last year, I went to the Channel 5 news studio in Charleston to interview Chief Meteorologists Bill Walsh for The Colletonian.…

January 12, 2017Comments Off on Hey, What’s Up With Dukes Barbeque?Read More

Puppies Discover Treasure Chest Gold

Puppies Discover Treasure Chest Gold

The ladies at Treasure Chest Gold Company had some very special visitors on Monday. Tank, Pepper, and BoBo (all current foster…

January 12, 2017Comments Off on Puppies Discover Treasure Chest GoldRead More