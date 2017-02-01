Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Sports
Hall of Fame at CCHS

Hall of Fame at CCHS

By Herb Bailey The Colleton County Hall of Fame ceremonies was delayed in the fall due to Hurricane Matthew. A big crowd gathered Friday evening, Jan. 27 to…

February 1, 2017Comments Off on Hall of Fame at CCHSRead More

Salk Basketball in Action

Salk Basketball in Action

By Brian Benton The University of Salkehatchie basketball team hosted Cape Fear for a conference game on Wednesday, January 25. This game turned out to be a game…

February 1, 2017Comments Off on Salk Basketball in ActionRead More

mfc-web-ad Walterboro ford 2x3 website2
News

Hiers Corner Home Invasion

Hiers Corner Home Invasion

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion in Walterboro on Friday. Authorities…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Hiers Corner Home InvasionRead More

Update on Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water

Update on Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water

The Department of Veterans Affairs has finalized a new rule on January 13, 2017, to…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Update on Camp Lejeune Contaminated WaterRead More

Keaise Receives Youth Services Awards

Keaise Receives Youth Services Awards

By Cokeitha Gaddist On Jan. 14, Colleton County Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise received the Youth…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Keaise Receives Youth Services AwardsRead More

Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?

Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?

By Herb Bailey As I researched places to catch my eye for this column, I…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?Read More

Follow Us

Facebook iconLinkedin icon
SSB-Q4-Ads-Car-Loan-Message-A-300x250-3loops
Community

Local Author Celebrates Book Signing

Local Author Celebrates Book Signing

By Cokeitha Gaddist Ember Estridge was being celebrated as the most recent featured author at the Colleton County Memorial Library on Thursday, Jan. 26th where she was honored…

February 1, 2017Comments Off on Local Author Celebrates Book SigningRead More

New Local Laser Offers Eye Treatment ; More Than 100 Already Served

New Local Laser Offers Eye Treatment ; More Than 100 Already Served

By Cokeitha Gaddist Colleton Medical Ambulatory Surgery Center has a new Lumenis SLT (Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty) laser treatment option for patients with Glaucoma. Glaucoma is an eye disease…

February 1, 2017Comments Off on New Local Laser Offers Eye Treatment ; More Than 100 Already ServedRead More

U-Haul Services Now at Local Business

U-Haul Services Now at Local Business

A locally-based auto sales company is adding a national vendor to its product list. The U-Haul Company of South Carolina is now taking customers through WII Auto Sales.…

February 1, 2017Comments Off on U-Haul Services Now at Local BusinessRead More

Colleton County Memorial Library Presents Freedom Fighters: The Underground Railroad

Colleton County Memorial Library Presents Freedom Fighters: The Underground Railroad

Colleton County Memorial Library presents African American Freedom Fighters: The Underground Railroad Exhibit and Presentation with Mrs. Vii on February 9th from 6:30 to 7:30.   This exhibit…

February 1, 2017Comments Off on Colleton County Memorial Library Presents Freedom Fighters: The Underground RailroadRead More

Business

Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter Celebrate Best Year Yet

Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter Celebrate Best Year Yet

Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter, FoCCAS, held their annual business meeting and elections on Jan. 24, 2017. Those who…

February 1, 2017Comments Off on Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter Celebrate Best Year YetRead More

Habitat Moving to Boost Business

Habitat Moving to Boost Business

Colleton County’s Habitat for Humanity is moving from its current location off of Wichman Street to a location near downtown Walterboro.…

February 1, 2017Comments Off on Habitat Moving to Boost BusinessRead More