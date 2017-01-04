Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Sports
Late Season Duck Hunting Brings Mixed Bag

Late Season Duck Hunting Brings Mixed Bag

Going afield in the Lowcountry whether for fish or fowl, harvesting a mixed bag is almost always the result. For instance, a saltwater angler might cast out for…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on Late Season Duck Hunting Brings Mixed BagRead More

Bailey Brew Sports Chat January Guests

Bailey Brew Sports Chat January Guests

By Herb Bailey The newest sports webcast in Colleton County will debut on Thursday January 5 with a month full of guests from the area. Herb Bailey will…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on Bailey Brew Sports Chat January GuestsRead More

mfc-web-ad Walterboro ford 2x3 website2
News

CLEMSON FANS! HURRY! HURRY!

CLEMSON FANS! HURRY! HURRY!

Special Limited Edition National Championship Commemorative Envelopes Available at Select SC Post Offices Edition limited…

January 9, 2017Comments Off on CLEMSON FANS! HURRY! HURRY!Read More

Missing Person

Missing Person

Missing Person Investigators with the Walterboro Police Department are seeking assistance in locating Kendrick Douglas…

January 6, 2017Comments Off on Missing PersonRead More

New Business Comes to East Washington Street

New Business Comes to East Washington Street

By Anna Crosby Exciting things are coming to Main Street! Talika “Tika” Mock has decided…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on New Business Comes to East Washington StreetRead More

Walterboro Team Embraces Opportunity for Community

Walterboro Team Embraces Opportunity for Community

A small group of local citizens has embraced a new opportunity to make a positive…

December 28, 2016Comments Off on Walterboro Team Embraces Opportunity for CommunityRead More

Follow Us

Facebook iconLinkedin icon
SSB-Q4-Ads-Car-Loan-Message-A-300x250-3loops
Community

SC DNR Christmas Tree Disposal Program Benefits Wildlife

SC DNR Christmas Tree Disposal Program Benefits Wildlife

By Anna Crosby As the holiday season comes to and end, the shiny ornaments and glittery tinsel have been carefully packed away, and now all that’s left is…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on SC DNR Christmas Tree Disposal Program Benefits WildlifeRead More

Strategies to Stick to New Years Resolutions

Strategies to Stick to New Years Resolutions

By Anna Crosby It’s no secret that oftentimes we jump on the bandwagon of “new year, new me” and end up sending ourselves on a mission to fail…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on Strategies to Stick to New Years ResolutionsRead More

Painting Beautifully On The Canvas Of Life

Painting Beautifully On The Canvas Of Life

Each one of us is a work of art. And we are ever-changing works of art. As we journey through this thing called life, our artwork constantly changes…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on Painting Beautifully On The Canvas Of LifeRead More

Walterboro to Add Assistant Manager Role

Walterboro to Add Assistant Manager Role

During their regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday night, Walterboro City Council approved the creation of a new assistant manager for the city. Simultaneously, city council agreed to dissolve the…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on Walterboro to Add Assistant Manager RoleRead More

Business

East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice Host Holiday Drop-In

East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice Host Holiday Drop-In

By Anna Crosby East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice hosted a “Tis the Season” Holiday Drop-In event on Thursday, Dec. 8th…

December 21, 2016Comments Off on East Main Boutique and Agapé Hospice Host Holiday Drop-InRead More

Hey, What’s Up with Hiott’s Pharmacy?

Hey, What’s Up with Hiott’s Pharmacy?

By Herb Bailey One of the interesting conversation places around Main Street with the tour groups I had during the recent…

December 21, 2016Comments Off on Hey, What’s Up with Hiott’s Pharmacy?Read More