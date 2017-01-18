Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Sports
Pheasant Tower Shoot Comes to Colleton County

Pheasant Tower Shoot Comes to Colleton County

Wingshooting season peaks in the fall with the pursuit of migratory birds like doves and ducks. A transition to upland hunting occurs in winter when pointers work to…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Pheasant Tower Shoot Comes to Colleton CountyRead More

CCHS Basketball Keeps Winning Streak Going Strong

CCHS Basketball Keeps Winning Streak Going Strong

By Herb Bailey The Colleton County High School (CCHS) boys’ basketball team has gotten on a nice roll with a four-game winning streak featuring two victories this past…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on CCHS Basketball Keeps Winning Streak Going StrongRead More

mfc-web-ad Walterboro ford 2x3 website2
News

Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?

Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?

By Herb Bailey As I researched places to catch my eye for this column, I…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?Read More

Seeking Stability In A World Of Storms

Seeking Stability In A World Of Storms

I don’t know much about cows, but I’ve been told that to get maximum production…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Seeking Stability In A World Of StormsRead More

Clemson Extension 4-H Science Camp For Home Schooled Students

Clemson Extension 4-H Science Camp For Home Schooled Students

The Colleton County Clemson Extension will hold a “4-H Science Camp” for Colleton and Hampton…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Clemson Extension 4-H Science Camp For Home Schooled StudentsRead More

Priority Home Care Opens Local Doors

Priority Home Care Opens Local Doors

Priority Home Care officials are celebrating the grand opening of their new office, located at…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Priority Home Care Opens Local DoorsRead More

Follow Us

Facebook iconLinkedin icon
SSB-Q4-Ads-Car-Loan-Message-A-300x250-3loops
Community

Walterboro Business Owner Arrested for Operating Without a Retail License

Walterboro Business Owner Arrested for Operating Without a Retail License

Nevell Holmes, 33, owner of The Cell Phone Spot in Walterboro, SC, was arrested today by South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) investigators for one count of operating…

January 20, 2017Comments Off on Walterboro Business Owner Arrested for Operating Without a Retail LicenseRead More

Fergie Takes Second in Charleston Marathon

Fergie Takes Second in Charleston Marathon

By Herb Bailey Sandra Ferguson appeared on the Bailey Brew Sports Chat webcast at Sandra Ferguson appeared on the Bailey Brew Sports Chat webcast at The Colletonian on…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Fergie Takes Second in Charleston MarathonRead More

Colleton Medical Takes Coveted Birth Award

Colleton Medical Takes Coveted Birth Award

The award is given to the hospital’s Newborn Nursery and to the Labor and Delivery department. Conducted by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Colleton Medical Takes Coveted Birth AwardRead More

Local Realtor Challenges Community to Pay it Forward In the New Year

Local Realtor Challenges Community to Pay it Forward In the New Year

Starting a New Year often brings folks to do things like making New Year’s resolutions or to set goals for themselves. Many folks choose to try and better…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Local Realtor Challenges Community to Pay it Forward In the New YearRead More

Business

Local Jewelry Store Burglarized

Local Jewelry Store Burglarized

A Walterboro man threw a brick through the window of longtime downtown Walterboro business, Hayes Jewelry Store. The event occurred Saturday.…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Local Jewelry Store BurglarizedRead More

Arts Council to Host Super Bowl BBQ

Arts Council to Host Super Bowl BBQ

The Colleton County Arts Council is hosting its Super Bowl BBQ on Feb. 5th. The event will raise funds, which will…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Arts Council to Host Super Bowl BBQRead More