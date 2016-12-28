CPA Hoops Announces Rosters for 2017
By Herb Bailey The Colleton Prep Academy Warhawks announced their basketball rosters for the upcoming 2017 basketball season. Head Coach Robert Morehead’s JV squad will have three eighth-graders,…
CPA 2016 Fall Athletic Awards
By Herb Bailey On Dec. 14 in the Colleton Prep Gymnasium, a nice crowd gathered for the 2016 Fall Athletic Awards. The Middle School Cheer was coached by…
Cottageville Police Department Awards Banquet
By Anna Crosby On Thursday Dec. 22nd, the Cottageville, S.C.’s Police Department came together to…
Cottageville Police Ladies Auxiliary
By Anna Crosby On Wednesday Dec. 21st, the Cottageville Police Ladies Auxiliary held a drawing…
FoCCAS- Changing Lives Near and Far
By Anna Crosby Recently, FoCCAS has been involved with a transport rescue organization that sends…
Top 10 Stories of 2016
10. The Sale of the Ivanhoe Cinema. Though this is perhaps one of the most…