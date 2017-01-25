Rec Basketball is Off and Running
By Herb Bailey As we are in the middle of the winter season so is youth basketball at the Rec Center in Walterboro. The gym is packed with…
CCHS Boys’ Basketball Win a Nail Biter
By Herb Bailey The CCHS boys’ basketball team came away with a thrilling one-point victory 66-65 in Hilton Head over the Seahawks on Jan. 17. Hilton Head dominated…
Hiers Corner Home Invasion
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion in Walterboro on Friday. Authorities…
Update on Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water
The Department of Veterans Affairs has finalized a new rule on January 13, 2017, to…
Keaise Receives Youth Services Awards
By Cokeitha Gaddist On Jan. 14, Colleton County Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise received the Youth…
Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?
By Herb Bailey As I researched places to catch my eye for this column, I…