Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Sports
Rec Basketball is Off and Running

Rec Basketball is Off and Running

By Herb Bailey As we are in the middle of the winter season so is youth basketball at the Rec Center in Walterboro. The gym is packed with…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Rec Basketball is Off and RunningRead More

CCHS Boys’ Basketball Win a Nail Biter

CCHS Boys’ Basketball Win a Nail Biter

By Herb Bailey The CCHS boys’ basketball team came away with a thrilling one-point victory 66-65 in Hilton Head over the Seahawks on Jan. 17. Hilton Head dominated…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on CCHS Boys’ Basketball Win a Nail BiterRead More

mfc-web-ad Walterboro ford 2x3 website2
News

Hiers Corner Home Invasion

Hiers Corner Home Invasion

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion in Walterboro on Friday. Authorities…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Hiers Corner Home InvasionRead More

Update on Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water

Update on Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water

The Department of Veterans Affairs has finalized a new rule on January 13, 2017, to…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Update on Camp Lejeune Contaminated WaterRead More

Keaise Receives Youth Services Awards

Keaise Receives Youth Services Awards

By Cokeitha Gaddist On Jan. 14, Colleton County Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise received the Youth…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Keaise Receives Youth Services AwardsRead More

Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?

Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?

By Herb Bailey As I researched places to catch my eye for this column, I…

January 18, 2017Comments Off on Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?Read More

Follow Us

Facebook iconLinkedin icon
SSB-Q4-Ads-Car-Loan-Message-A-300x250-3loops
Community

Local Efforts To Help Residents Of Haiti

Local Efforts To Help Residents Of Haiti

Last week, local business owner Prissy Griffin posted several pictures of herself on social media. They were different from her normal posts. There were make-up free photos of…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Local Efforts To Help Residents Of HaitiRead More

Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit Features Local History

Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit Features Local History

A traveling history exhibit sponsored by the national Smithsonian Institute is in St. George and showcases the shared and local histories of both Colleton and Dorchester counties. “The…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit Features Local HistoryRead More

Broadway ‘dog’ Play Coming to Colleton

Broadway ‘dog’ Play Coming to Colleton

A Ridgeland-based performing arts group is coming to Walterboro to present the show, “Sylvia,” which is based on a dog trying to speak to its rescued humans. The…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Broadway ‘dog’ Play Coming to ColletonRead More

Holmes Charged in Business Violation

Holmes Charged in Business Violation

A Walterboro business owner has been arrested for operating his store without a proper license. The S.C. Department of Revenue announced on Jan. 20th that Nevell Holmes, 33,…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Holmes Charged in Business ViolationRead More

Business

Buttons, Buttons; Library Now Taking Orders

Buttons, Buttons; Library Now Taking Orders

By Cokeitha Gaddist Colleton County Memorial Library has added a fun new addition to their Children’s Library. Officials with the Children’s…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on Buttons, Buttons; Library Now Taking OrdersRead More

County Recycling Changes

County Recycling Changes

One of Colleton County’s trash vendors has changed its policy, making it now improbable for county residents to recycle glass. The…

January 25, 2017Comments Off on County Recycling ChangesRead More